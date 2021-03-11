Departmentstore.com: The New Alibaba of the Post-Pandemic Future?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Several major businesses closed down in 2020 due to the Coronavirus which is only the start of turning the economy upside down. The businesses that fought to stay alive became almost 100% dependent on online activities to generate revenue. No longer able to rely on foot traffic, the recognition and usability of their websites and delivery dictate their ability to survive in the year of the pandemic and beyond.
Relatively lower investment in a dotcom domain can lead to the development of the next Alibaba.com with OKdomains. The company is offering departmentstore.com for sale, making it one of the most easy-to-remember domains for online shopping. The name is memorable and unforgettable because it encapsulates the idea of an actual department store that customers require when they want to purchase items of need. Departmentstore.com has the capacity of becoming the virtual department store that customers can easily get accustomed to, which of course is a plus in terms of brand visibility and repeat customers. DepartmentStore.com is priced at $8,500,000, a snip compared to the ultimate value a clever retail portal could produce.
Now completely at the mercy of Google and other search engines, the importance of a dotcom domain name is unparalleled in the world of E-commerce. Hence, an instantly memorable domain name will be the only protection these businesses will have against their search engine rankings. Investing in a domain name that is not a dotcom makes it harder for the customer to remember the correct address, which is why the businesses who have dotcom addresses benefit the most. In terms of E-commerce, it is crucial to understand that how many times a customer comes back to a website is what determines its success in digital marketing, instead of just the initial visit.
Interested parties can use this lucrative opportunity to their benefit as this kind of dotcom domain is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Departmentstore.com could potentially be a web and mobile retail portal and app for users to search items and view multiple offers from online, physical stores, and specialty stores together such as Amazon, eBay, Pinterest, Etsy, Fashionova, Shein, Nasty Gal, Aldo, Primark, Marks & Spencers, Pretty Little Thing, Zara, etc. This could make departmentstore.com the go-to hub for all department store items such as clothing, designer wear, accessories, shoes and so much more.
As the COVID pandemic changes our consumer life, more people have begun shopping online more often and more frequently than ever before. According to new data from IBM’s U.S. Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years (TechCrunch). The report indicates that brick-and-mortar department stores are expected to decline by over 60% for the full year. Meanwhile, e-commerce was projected to grow by nearly 20% in 2020. Euromonitor estimates that 17% of goods will be bought online in 2021, nearly doubling from 2016. By 2025, Euromonitor forecasts that online sales will account for 21% of total retail spend. Global eCommerce sales are expected to reach a whopping $6.5 trillion in 2023!
Statista.com highlights that in 2018, the percentage of consumers who made at least one purchase online in the previous 12 months grew to 93% of internet users in the U.S., 97% in the UK, and 92% in China. Now with the addition of the pandemic to the equation, E-commerce is only going to reach larger heights making Departmentstore.com the perfect opportunity and a domain such as this has never been more valuable. The domain can potentially generate millions as supported by statistics of existing e-commerce platforms. As Internet use for E-commerce increases globally, the reach, revenue-generating potential, utility, and domain value of Departmentstore.com will continue to rise.
OKdomains offers top-level dotcom domains for businesses to generate revenue on the internet such as basketballgame.com, footballgame.com, departmentstore.com and supermum.com
They have assembled a fine collection of generic and premium domains suitable for startups and existing businesses.
Departmentstores.com is also for sale.
For more information, visit www.departmentstore.com.
Sam Rosen
Bontag Ltd
+66 99 312 9321
email us here