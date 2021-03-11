DrKumo Celebrates International Women's Month with CEO Kelly Nguyen, 2020 CWI North America Fellow

Meet the finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo, leader in massively scalable next-gen RPM, is a Fellow of the 2020 Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) Awards for North America.

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrKumo (formerly IDLogiq) kicks off International Women’s Month by honoring its CEO, Dr. Kelly Nguyen, PharmD for her achievements as a leader and her contributions in the healthcare industry and the society as a CWI Fellow.Dr. Kelly Nguyen, PharmD, was named 2020 North America Fellow, an annual international entrepreneurship competition that aims to drive change for social good. One of the vital criteria is to be a woman entrepreneur who has a strong and sustainable social or environmental impact. The company supports multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . The 21 fellows were selected among 1,200 applicants from 162 countries representing seven global regions.“In one year, the pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world; devastating lives, industries, and global markets. Our healthcare system is overloaded. Patients with chronic diseases are at highest risk, yet often not prioritized due to hospital overcapacity. Care delivery models are abruptly changed to remote care services,” Dr. Nguyen stated.DrKumo’s multi-award-winning solution powers the next-generation massively scalable continuous real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) that features multicast data live streaming for chronic disease management, acute care, post-operation, and hospital-at-home programs to address hospital overcapacity issues and costs in healthcare, reduce health inequity, and optimize patients’ health.“DrKumo’s RPM technology solutions reduce the burden on healthcare systems and hospital readmissions, increase patient quality of care and overall health outcomes,” Dr. Nguyen.About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home. It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.About the Cartier Women’s InitiativeFounded in 2006, the annual international program aims to drive change by supporting women impact entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary financial, social and human capital support to build their business and leadership skills. Visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/

DrKumo: Continuous real-time RPM solution for patients with acute, post-op, and chronic care.