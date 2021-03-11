A Better Work From Home Experience, Naturally with Gya Labs
DOVER, DE, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gya Labs is committed to uplifting the work from home experience. As workplaces continue to transition into a remote working lifestyle, the line between work and home blurs, so having a work-life balance can become challenging. Here are some Gya Labs Essential Oils that will make time spent working from home a more pleasant experience.
Though many have dedicated spaces in their home for work, it’s hard to resist the comforting lure of working from the bed or couch. However, this may lead to bad posture, contributing to back pains or aching neck and shoulders. Stay pain-free by sitting with the correct posture and taking some time to stretch every other hour. For those already feeling the effects and want some quick relief, simply applying some lemongrass or turmeric essential oil helps. Its pain-relieving properties relaxes sore muscles to alleviate pain naturally.
Attending online calls and meetings can be very mentally draining, and a tired mind reduces productivity levels and may result in having to work even longer hours for tasks that could be completed quickly. Breathing in revitalizing essential oils like peppermint or lemon can boost productivity and refocus the mind. These refreshing scents will help re-energize the mind and soothe any tension.
From attending critical meetings from home to juggling parenthood with children who have to stay at home, it’s no wonder people experience anxiety and stress at a higher level than usual. Essential oils for stress and anxiety which is why many choose to diffuse and inhale essential oils with calming properties such as bergamot or clary sage. Imbued with mood-lifting properties, these oils help keep stress in check through a busy day of multi-tasking.
As people of all walks of life across the world continue the fight against the pandemic by social distancing and staying at home, Gya Labs hopes to make your time at home a little more comfortable and a little less stressful. As we work from home in an effort to keep the community safe, let's also remember to take care of our own physical and mental well-being.
Note: essential oils should always be diluted before topical use, either with a carrier oil or with water.
Gya Labs is a self-help and self-care brand that creates products to uplift your every day. We offer a wide range of natural products, from essential oils to coffees, made to fit a variety of lifestyle needs. Knowledge is power; and we’re passionate about sharing knowledge that makes everyone feel happier, healthier and empowered to handle everyday stresses. For more information on Gya Labs, visit www.gyalabs.com
