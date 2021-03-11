Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Sarasota County man for child sexual battery

NORTH PORT, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Michael Collin Reid, 37, of North Port, on one count of sexual battery on a child, FSS 794.011(8)(b). Reid transported the victim between Manatee and Sarasota counties where he engaged in sexual activity with the child.   In December 2020, the North Port Police Department requested assistance from the FDLE Sarasota Field Office in identifying and searching locations provided in the victim’s statement. FDLE agents executed search warrants at two locations and recovered biological evidence, which the FDLE crime laboratory later confirmed as belonging to Reid.   Reid is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond until after first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 12th Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

