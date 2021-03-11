Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Non Fungible Token Climate Initiative

Energy Scholars Inc. announces new Non Fungible Token initiative sponsoring its Carbon Credits 2 College Credits program.

USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Scholars Inc. released its first Non Fungible Token on OpenSea. This token rewards Elon Reeve Musk for his thought leadership with the retirement of a metric ton of carbon offsets. We believe this is the first Non Fungible Token created with a simultaneous carbon offset. In addition, resales of the token take advantage of the OpenSea royalty program enabling Energy Scholars to further fund its Carbon Credits 2 College Credits program.

Energy scholars will be adding to the NFT Reward Collection by creating its “Fantastic Four” with soon to be released carbon offset rewards to Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg, and Al Gore.

To view our collection please visit:
https://opensea.io/accounts/CarbonCredits2CollegeCredits

The Energy Scholars Team was inspired by Dave Hanson, Chris Camillo & Jordan Mclain when they explored and explained the world of Non Fungible Tokens on their YouTube channel Dumb Money.

The Musk, Gates, Thunberg, and Gore Non Fungible Tokens will be auctioned off on Opensea for the benefit of Energy Scholars Inc., with the final day for bidding being on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

About Energy Scholars Inc.: We are creating scholarships, and grant opportunities, for students who are committed to combating climate change, or are dedicated to global humanitarian efforts. Please visit: https://carboncredits2collegecredits.com

About Opensea: OpenSea is the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital goods, which include collectibles, gaming items, domain names, digital art, and other assets backed by a blockchain.

About Dumb Money: Dumb Money looks to consumer behavior that could be tied to an increasing stock. Chris Camillo, Dave Hanson, and Jordan Mclain bring a different sense of observation to investing in the stock market.

Website : https://carboncredits2collegecredits.com

Jerry Schiano
Energy Scholars Inc.
+1 401 584 0383
contact@carboncredits2collegecredits.org

