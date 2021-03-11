Coachella Valley Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.Co Donates Pandemic Essential Products to Palm Springs Dance Academy
L to R - Chad Allen Ortiz, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Nickerson-Rossi Dance, Dr Steven D. Roffers, On-Site Staff Doctor of Chiropractic & Physiotherapy, Founder Michael Nickerson-Rossi, Founder Anna Miller, The Sanitizer Company.
The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.Co goal is support non-profits to reopen or remain open during the pandemic by donating our products to those in need.
Upon arrival, we were greeted by three of the Academy's integral staff members:
Michael Nickerson-Rossi
Founder, Nickerson-Rossi Dance and International Dance Festival
Chad Allen Ortiz
Co-Founder & Executive Director of Nickerson-Rossi Dance
Dr. Steven D. Roffers, DC
On-Site Staff Doctor of Chiropractic and Physiotherapy
Toprosan Products are designed To Protect & Sanitize. Toprosan is sold exclusively by The Sanitizer Company. Toprosan FDA approved 75% ethyl alcohol liquid spray unscented sanitizer can be used on the skin or on surfaces. It is FDA registered with the National Drug Code number 80149-001.
Toprosan sanitizer is the ideal disinfectant spray for a dance academy. Toprosan sanitizer is used by on-site/on-staff Chiropractor Dr. Steven Roffers to ensure the facility and it's people are kept safe and virus free. Dr. Roffers has an extensive background in chiropractic medicine, physical therapy, sports health, and health-science education. His therapeutic consultations and visits are cutting edge. Dr. Roffers uses a non invasive low-to-no pain approach to diagnosing and treating his patients. He is the Guru of Chiropratic Medicine. His knowledge of medicine is focused on helping clients become pain free allowing them to move again freely without fear. The public is welcome to schedule an appointment with Dr. Roffers by visiting his website at www.ChiroPS.com.
The Sanitizer Company promotes safety and well-being throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond. Their Mission is to provide the highest quality products in the fight against COVID-19. Their Vision is to kill Covid-19. The Sanitizer Company values the partnerships made within their Community to kill the Corona Virus. Their promise is to continue donating all-natural sanitizer, vegan moisturizing hand and body lotion, organic essential scented oils and personal protective equipment (PPE) to non profits within the Coachella Valley during the pandemic.
Please contact The Sanitizer Company at info@sanitizer.co if you are a not-for-profit organization located in the Coachella Valley and need essential products. We can schedule a pick up at your convenience. As stated above, The Sanitizer Company Vision is to kill Covid-19. Thanks for joining our fight. By the way, all online orders SHIP FREE from www.Sanitizer.Co.
