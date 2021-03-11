Coachella Valley Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.Co Donates Pandemic Essential Products to Palm Springs Dance Academy

L to R - Chad Allen Ortiz, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Nickerson-Rossi Dance, Dr Steven D. Roffers, On-Site Staff Doctor of Chiropractic & Physiotherapy, Founder Michael Nickerson-Rossi, Founder Anna Miller, The Sanitizer Company. Toprosan Hand Sanitizer, Essential Scented Oil, Moisturizing Lotion The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO

The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.Co goal is support non-profits to reopen or remain open during the pandemic by donating our products to those in need.

We promote safety and well-being throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond. Our Mission is to provide the highest quality products in the fight against COVID-19. Join our fight!” — The Sanitizer Company