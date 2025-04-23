Submit Release
ValueRays® Announces Expanded Line of Infrared Heated Computer Mice to Support Cold-Hand Relief and Ergonomic Workspaces

Infrared heats the object not the air around it penetrating deeply into tissue relaxing stiff muscles and overworked hands.

Once you experience a heated mouse, you’ll never go back to a cold one”
— Anna Miller, founder of ValueRays.
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueRays®, a California-based developer of infrared heated computer accessories, has expanded its product line to include six distinct models of heated USB mice. Designed to promote hand comfort and reduce the effects of cold work environments, these mice use infrared technology to provide a low-voltage warming solution compatible with most computer systems.

Since its founding in 2008, ValueRays has focused on offering alternatives for individuals working in cold conditions or experiencing hand discomfort caused by poor circulation, arthritis, or Raynaud’s symptoms. The updated product line reflects ongoing demand for ergonomic and wellness-focused desktop accessories.

Available Models Include:
ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced – Ergonomic flagship model, designated as Amazon’s Choice

Fingertip Buttons Model – Enhanced precision with extended finger control

Heated Mouse Quiet Click – Designed for low-noise environments

Heated Mouse Flat Surface – Low-profile design for minimal desk setups

Pro USB-C Model – USB-C compatible for newer devices

Heated Mouse Pro – Standard USB version for classic setups

Each mouse connects via USB or USB-C and begins warming within minutes. All models feature infrared carbon fiber heating technology and are engineered for use in professional, home office, or educational settings.

Availability
The full product lineup is available through https://heatedmouse.com/shop, which links directly to ValueRays’ Amazon listings. Products may include a limited-time promotional discount and are fulfilled through Amazon with Prime shipping.

About ValueRays®
Established in 2008, ValueRays® develops infrared heated computer accessories focused on comfort and ergonomic support. Product offerings include heated mice, mouse hand warmers, keyboard pads, and additional infrared-based desktop tools. The company serves customers in North America and internationally through e-commerce platforms.

Anna Miller
Storming Startups!
+1 760-298-1327
webmaster@heatedmouse.com
ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories

