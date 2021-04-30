Team UCLA Bruins in the house at The Sanitizer Company for Toprosan hand sanitizer donation
UCLA Bruins All Woman Basketball Player #20 Charisma Osborne visits The Sanitizer Company to receive sizable donation to help keep teammates safe.
Helping the UCLA Bruins stay safe while traveling to play games during the Covid-19 pandemic gave purpose and meaning to The Sanitizer Company of Riverside County. Go Team Bruins!”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watching the UCLA Bruins play basketball is more fun when the players are friends. About 15 years ago The Sanitizer Company, www.Sanitizer.Co, owner worked closely with and became close friends with the Osborne-Ferrell family of Riverside County. As we watched the children grow we knew they'd raised a winner; namely Charisma Osborne #20 of the UCLA Bruins All-Woman Basketball Team.
— The Sanitizer Company
Fast forward to the pandemic, and the modifications of team sporting events during the trying times made sense for The Sanitizer Company to make sure the traveling team and staff stay safe. In mid-April over a dinner and meeting with Charisma Osborne and Mom Chaka Ferrell, a sizeable donation of Toprosan FDA Approved 75% Ethyl Alcohol Sanitizer plus other items from the Toprosan brand was donated to the Bruins.
The Sanitizer Company was thrilled to host a meeting at their headquarters and visit with Charisma Osborne #20 representing the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team. We talked about the importance of staying safe during the pandemic while keeping a mindful eye focused on the ball. Reminiscing and looking forward to a new season, we felt proud of the Bruins' accomplishments and excited about their future success.
The Sanitizer Company (www.Sanitizer.Co) is the authorized reseller of the Toprosan brand liquid sanitizer, moisturizing lotion and essential scented oils. All Toprosan products are plant based, eco friendly, biodegradable and organic. They are made from all natural products and packaged inside recycled or recyclable containers. All Toprosan products are derived from natural plant based sources to support ecologically sustainable systems. Toprosan: To Protect and Sanitize is FDA registered and made with FDA approved 75% ethyl alcohol. The Toprosan liquid sanitizer can be used safely on both skin or surfaces. The Toprosan National Drug Code Number (NDC) is 80149-001.
Toprosan: To Protect and Sanitize Products:
(1) 75% Ethyl Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer Spray - Convenience of a fast drying fine mist spray is used on skin or surfaces.
(2) Moisturizing Hand and Body Lotion - Formulated specifically for dry skin after using high alcohol content sanitizer.
(3) Essential Scented Liquid Oils - Added to the unscented liquid sanitizer creates your own personal scent.
For more information about the Toprosan brand of products, visit www.Sanitizer.Co. Gift sets available. All purchases ship free within the USA; some ship Amazon Prime.
Toprosan - ValueRays
The Sanitizer Company
+ 17605659572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TOPROSAN - To Protect & Sanitize