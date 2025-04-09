ValueRays® End-of-Season Amazon Sale

Submit Release
ValueRays® Announces End-of-Season Sale on Amazon — Trusted Heated Mouse Brand Featured on CBS Sunday Morning

Even as we move into spring, the cold lingers in many parts of the country. This is the final chance to grab our original models before they’re gone forever.”
— ValueRays® spokesperson
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueRays®, the original brand behind heated mouse accessories and desk comfort products, has launched an exclusive end-of-season sale on Amazon, clearing out final inventory of select winter items.

Best known for the ValueRays® Heated Mouse—as featured on CBS Sunday Morning News on December 13, 2020—and its companion USB Mouse Hand Warmer, ValueRays® products are trusted by thousands of cold-handed customers across the U.S.

This seasonal clearance includes the discontinued ValueRays® Mouse Hand Warmer (no heat control switch), offered at a deep discount while supplies last.

🔥 Sale Details:
Final inventory of discontinued heated mouse hand warmers
Up to 20% off select ValueRays® USB-heated accessories
Available only on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/valuerays

About ValueRays®
ValueRays® is a woman-owned brand known for its USB-heated mouse and desktop accessories, delivering comfort and warmth to workspaces everywhere. The ValueRays® Heated Mouse was featured on CBS Sunday Morning News in 2020 and remains a popular choice for remote workers, gamers, and anyone with cold hands.

Anna Miller
Storming Startups!
+1 760-980-1435
