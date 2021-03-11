Alzheimer’s Takes Center Stage in John Schneider’s Upcoming Film, "One Month Out”
Written and directed by Schneider, "One Month Out" will be available for streaming March 12 at CineflixDOD.com, and on DVD April 1 at JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
Having had a grandfather who passed away from Alzheimer’s, this project really hit home with me.”HOLDEN, LA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2016 was literally full of extreme highs and lows for writer and director John Schneider and his wife, producer Alicia Allain. Spring of that year began with the dynamic duo starting production on One Month Out (Maven Entertainment) at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana with noted actors: Barry Bostwick, Laura Cayouette, Brande Roderick, Vernon Wells, Ruth Buzzi and husband Kent Perkins.
— Producer Alicia Allain
Watch the One Month Out trailer: https://youtu.be/UjpjnihUbyM
The talented performers traveled in, most from out of state, and brought to life Schneider’s script about a wealthy older man Red (Barry Bostwick) with Alzheimer’s, who falls prey to a money hungry geriatrics nurse Sheila (Brande Roderick) pretending to look after his best interests. Red’s grieving wife Helen (Laura Cayouette) struggles to hold on to any kind of hope, as she fights for what’s left of her fading husband and home. All is not what it seems, however, as this film is full of more twists and turns than the challenging year the movie was made.
“Alicia and I couldn’t have been more excited about the performances we had captured from these legendary actors,” says Schneider. “And months later, the footage was submerged under water in the ‘Flood of the Century’ that decimated the studio. There’s been a lot of diligent repair work, that's taken several years to do, but I’m proud that we’re finally able to showcase this project.”
"John resurrected a very captivating and intricate story, going to the heart of a sensitive issue, explored in a truly unique and meaningful way,” says Barry Bostwick. “His characters are fully fleshed out and give us actors a challenging and wonderful opportunity to bring a full lifetime of experience to them."
The project also brought comedy icon Ruth Buzzi out of retirement. She had been asked on a Dallas TV morning show during that time, who could coax her into working again. Ruth, who had recently met John, rolled her eyes and said, "Well, if John Schneider were to call me up, I might consider that offer!" Word got back to him and several months later Schneider offered Buzzi the role of Agnes.
Laura Cayouette's Helen is mentored by Ruth's character. "There are certain people who you consider it an honor, just to share the screen with," says Cayouette. "Ruth Buzzi is one of those talents. I loved working with and hanging out on set with her. She's delightful! Her Agnes character is a highlight of the movie."
Producer Alicia Allain says, “There was a short list for who would play Helen and Laura was at the top. She did an extraordinary job. And Brande also did exceptional in her role. We loved the dynamics between her and Laura. All of our actors really knocked it out of the park.”
Allain went on to say what the film meant for her personally. “Having had a grandfather who passed away from Alzheimer’s, this project really hit home with me. I know the struggles that my family had. Regarding the movie, we had this talented team to really do this topic justice. John and I can’t wait for you to see the film!”
One Month Out will be available for streaming on Friday, March 12th, exclusively at CineflixDOD.com. DVD’s will be available for purchase on April 1st at JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
ABOUT JOHN SCHNEIDER:
John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on his current series, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots - the #1 primetime series on cable on Tuesday nights. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own films, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and the upcoming films One Month Out and Poker Run. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, visit JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here