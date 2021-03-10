Taylor Bill to Expand Scholarship Program Passes House

OLYMPIA – The Washington House of Representatives unanimously approved new legislation to expand the Career and Technical Scholarship program February 25. House Bill 1425 allows more people to apply for the scholarship, removing restrictions that kept Washington residents from applying due to graduating from a high school in another state. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way), spoke about the need to support training opportunities in high demand STEM and healthcare careers.

“We are responding to the pandemic in multiple ways, and so are our community members and neighbors. As many as have lost jobs, many are looking to make a pivot in their career, and this bill responds to that career pivot,” said Taylor from the floor. “This bill is supported by the business community in a public-private partnership.”

The Career and Technical Scholarship program also provides scholarships for the Rural Jobs Initiative, to help rural residents access community and technical colleges while remaining in their communities.

The bill now heads to the Senate for its consideration.

###