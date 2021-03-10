Four Recipients Receive DERA Awards for Projects Aimed at Reducing Diesel Emissions

FOR IMMEDIAT RELEASE: March 10, 2021

COLUBIA, S.C. — Each year, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) receives an allocation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fund South Carolina’s State Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program. Diesel engines produce numerous pollutants that are harmful to human and environmental health, and DERA grants support projects for reducing diesel emissions.

DERA funding is intended for county, city, or other local government entities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges or universities for projects that utilize cost-effective strategies to reduce diesel emissions through engine repowers, equipment and exhaust retrofits or equipment replacements. DHEC can fund between 25 percent and 100 percent of project costs, depending on the specific project.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with several local organizations through these 2020 state DERA grants,” said Rhonda Thompson, DHEC Chief of the Bureau of Air Quality. “For the last 12 years, DHEC has utilized DERA grant funds to reduce air pollution produced by aging diesel engines and equipment while simultaneously supporting local businesses and governments throughout South Carolina.”

For the 2020 State DERA program, DHEC awarded four grants:

Haig Point Club & Community Association (Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County); awarded $139,308 to help repower a ferry with new diesel engines

Palmetto Propane, Fuels and Ice, Inc. (Batesburg, Lexington County); awarded $66,104 to help replace two diesel tanker trucks with new trucks that will run on propane fuel

Berkeley County School District (Moncks Corner, Berkeley County); awarded $40,534 to help replace a diesel bucket truck

Green Energy Biofuel (Winnsboro, Fairfield County); awarded $39,625 to help replace one diesel service truck and one diesel vacuum truck

To learn more about DERA grant opportunities and previous projects funded by DERA grants in South Carolina, visit DHEC’s DERA webpage.

DHEC expects to receive another allocation from the EPA for the 2021 State DERA program in fall 2021, at which time the agency will release another request for project proposals. Please contact Sam Christmus at christsw@dhec.sc.gov or 803-898-0717 for additional information about DERA grants in South Carolina.

