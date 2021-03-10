March 10, 2021 – Texas CREWS Update Makes It Easier for Prospective College Students to Make the Right Choice

Date: March 10, 2021

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board ( THECB ) have completed a rewrite of the Texas CREWS (Consumer Resource for Education and Workforce Statistics) application. The updates include a new Spanish language option, a more intuitive workflow, improved navigation, and the addition of career schools. The application is now smartphone and tablet friendly.

“The update to the Texas CREWS website will make it easier for students to find the information they need to make informed decisions about their future and how best to proceed,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “By comparing the cost of a college programs with the marketable value of the education, prospective college students can learn how that data translates to future employment prospects and long-term career success!”

As part of a federal Workforce Data Quality Initiative, TWC and THECB partnered to create Texas CREWS in 2015. Texas CREWS interactive dashboards help students compare Texas public universities, public colleges and majors based on graduate wages, student loan levels, graduation rates and more. This online tool also allows for side-by-side comparisons of programs across multiples institutions.

“We need to ensure all Texans have equal access to tools and resources that help them choose the right educational and career paths for them. With Texas CREWS , students and parents can view data about the diverse higher education opportunities available in Texas and make informed decisions about their future,” said Commissioner of Texas Higher Education Harrison Keller. “The challenges we’ve faced this year, especially because of COVID-19, have magnified the importance of removing barriers to high-quality postsecondary education and training so all Texans can participate in, contribute to, and benefit from the Texas economy.”

With easy-to-use scroll-down menus and color charts, users have the option to search by school, major or career. Students interested in a specific major or occupation can easily research all Texas public institutions offering a specific degree, and parents who want their child to attend a specific institution can research all majors offered at that institution. The new update also added career schools to reflect the different career paths students may take. These schools offer a different path to certificates and technical skills that can lead to gainful employment within a shorter time frame. Information on enrollment, completion and employment outcome is available to evaluate these schools.

“With just a few clicks, Texas CREWS provides essential information in an easy to understand format, with side by side comparisons and charts that give you in-depth understanding,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Prospective college students can evaluate their career and college options based not solely on their interests, but also on that program and the ability of the college to provide them with the skills and training needed to secure a good job and prepare them for long-term success in the workforce after graduation.”

Texas CREWS provides program and institution information that encompasses certificate options up to doctoral programs. The site also provides data on the number of graduates, average time it takes to graduate, the average loan amount at graduation and the average wages related to the program. For 4-year and 2-year institutions, wage data is available for the first, third, fifth, eighth and 10th years after graduation. The ability to follow earnings for 10 years is helpful, especially for programs that may make less comparatively in the first year but gain higher wages over time.

“Texas CREWS is a cutting-edge tool that provides students an additional resource helping them find the best college and in-demand career paths, which will lead to meeting the future demands of Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This new and improved tool can also interest students in careers they might not have been aware of previously, which expands opportunities for all Texans."

Texas CREWS is a joint project of the Texas Workforce Commission & the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. To learn more about Texas CREWS, please visit the website at TxCREWS.org or watch this video.

THECB Contact: Kelly Carper Polden, 512-427-6119, Kelly.Polden@highered.texas.gov TWC Contact: Cisco Gamez, 512-463-8556, Cisco.Gamez@twc.state.tx.us

