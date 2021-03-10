1,200 Investment Professionals Attend RIADAC VISION — The Premier Blockchain & Digital Assets Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1,200 attendees swamped the inaugural VISION Conference hosted by the RIA Digital Assets Council. Three-fourths of the attendees at this premiere blockchain and digital assets event are financial advisors (51%) or institutional investors (24%). The conference was chaired by Ric Edelman, founder of the nation’s largest RIA firm and three times named the #1 financial advisor in the nation by Barron’s.
The event featured 10 insightful sessions featuring a stellar array of experts in blockchain and digital assets, and participants received CE credits.
“Distributed ledger technology is the most impactful innovation for global commerce in history,” said Edelman. “We are thrilled that so many financial advisors and institutional investors joined us to learn about the investment opportunities in this emerging asset class.”
Fidelity Institutional was the event’s lead sponsor. Additional sponsors included Barron’s, BitGo, Bitwise, Blockchange, Celsius, Eaglebrook Advisors, Global X ETFs, IDX, InvescoQQQ, Choice by Kingdom Trust, SkyBridge Capital and 10T Holding.
“There has been an acceleration of institutional investor interest in bitcoin since the start of the pandemic, supported by a strong global macro narrative,” said Christine Sandler, Head of Sales and Marketing for Fidelity Digital Assets. "Because this is a highly technical and nascent asset class, organizations like RIADAC play an important role in the digital assets ecosystem by helping advisors deepen their knowledge and feel more empowered in addressing their clients’ questions about digital assets.”
“With more than 80% of clients asking their advisors about digital assets, we are happy to play an important role in helping more and more financial advisors get educated about this asset class," said RIADAC President, Don Friedman.
“RIADAC VISION was great for the digital assets industry as a whole,” said Kingdom Trust CEO Ryan Radloff. “We’re excited to be part of this event. It’s been great for our business and we’re looking forward to being a sponsor for the October conference.”
The all-star speaker line up included:
• Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
• Camilla Churcher, Head of Business Development, Celsius
• Dan Eyre, CEO & Co-Founder, Blockchange
• John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco Ltd.
• Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management
• Christopher King, Founder & CEO, Eaglebrook Advisors
• Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer, Global X ETFs
• Ben McMillan, Chief Investment Officer, IDX
• Pete Najarian, Chief Revenue Officer, Bitgo
• Raoul Pal, CEO & Co-Founder of Real Vision Group & Founder Global Macro Investor
• Ryan Radloff, CEO, Kingdom Trust
• Christine Sandler, Head of Sales & Marketing, Fidelity Digital Assets
• Anthony Scaramucci, Founder, Skybridge Capital
• Katrina Scott, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Mariner Wealth Advisors
• Dan Tapiero, Founder & CEO, 10T Holdings, LLC
• Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO, Morgan Creek Capital Management, Partner Morgan Creek Digital Assets
Watch the RIADAC VISION replay at riadacvision.com.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®. RIADAC was founded by Ric Edelman, one of the most prominent thought leaders in the investment advisory field.
Janice Murphy
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®. RIADAC was founded by Ric Edelman, one of the most prominent thought leaders in the investment advisory field.
