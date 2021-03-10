Harford County HVAC Company Donates Services to WMAR-TV Channel 2 Voice for Veterans Project
HGH Mechanical of Edgewood, Maryland, donates HVAC installation services to help a Baltimore County disabled Air Force veteranEDGEWOOD, MARYLAND, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being contacted by WMAR-2 News, HGH Mechanical volunteers their HVAC installation services to help a disabled Air Force veteran who has been without a functioning heating system for over 2 years.
WMAR-2 News featured the story of veteran Joyce Butler, who served 20 years in the US Air Force. After retiring, Joyce was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has beaten the disease, but it has left her battling with other health issues like diabetes and kidney failure. Joyce's sister Anne contacted WMAR-2 News for help as they've been trying to get assistance for Joyce for years but with no success. After WMAR-2 News learned of Joyce's story, they immediately got the ball rolling.
First on the agenda was Joyce not having a working heating and air conditioning system after it broke a few years ago. She’s been using her oven and space heaters to stay warm in the winter since then. HGH Mechanical heard about Joyce's story and they offered to install a brand-new system for free.
"We just decided it was something we had to do. It's a shame our veterans are being treated like this," commented Manny Gomes, one of the partners of HGH Mechanical. With just a phone call, he quickly got the equipment for the project donated by Ferguson Enterprises in Baltimore, and sheet metal from Ductworks, Inc. in Edgemere. Ductz of the Upper Bay Region will also be cleaning her existing ductwork at no charge later this spring.
HGH Mechanical, Inc. is one of the leading providers of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and service in and around the Baltimore metropolitan area. They have been serving the Harford County HVAC and Baltimore HVAC markets for over 28 years. They specialize in finding cost effective solutions for their customers—whether they are troubleshooting HVAC systems or installing new or upgraded equipment.
For more details and an interesting interview, contact Manny Gomes at HGH Mechanical at 410-679-3794, visit https://hghmechanical.com/ or see the full WMAR-TV news report and article at https://www.wmar2news.com/voiceforveterans/local-businesses-help-disabled-air-force-veteran
