PRIORITY NOTICE: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Update

The Department of Education is thrilled to notify School Administrative Units (SAUs) of the availability of additional medical gowns, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

A reminder, emergency funds have been utilized for procurement of supplies for SAUs, and those supplies that have been provided by MSSC should be used specifically for the purposes and by the people for whom they were designated as part of the distribution process.

To order additional medical gowns, sanitizing wipes and/or hand sanitizer for your school, please follow the directions below:

Using a browser such as Chrome or Firefox (please do NOT use Internet Explorer, as it is not compatible) please log into the portal https://stateofmaine.lp4fb.com/index.php?route=account/login and place your order.

For additional questions or information, please contact Melissa Condon at Melissa.A.Condon@maine.gov.

