NB I-15 Lane Closure, Guardrail Repair South of Mesquite March 22 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the outside travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 108 (10 miles south of Mesquite) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 22, in Clark County for damaged guardrail repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.