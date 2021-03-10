I-515 Lake Mead Pkwy. Guardrail Repairs, Ramp Lane Closures March 10 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the inside travel lane along the southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) offramp to eastbound Lake Mead Parkway (State Route 564) from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 10, in Henderson for damaged guardrail repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.