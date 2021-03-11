Graphalloy® Miniature Bushings Created for the Semiconductor Industry
Graphalloy Miniature Bushing on a Penny
These bushings are used in semiconductor wafer equipment manufacturingYONKERS, NY, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the production of miniature bushings for use in the semiconductor industry. These miniature bushings allow for linear movement in a slide carriage in the production of semiconductor wafers.
Graphalloy Bushings offer solutions in places where traditional bearing lubricants will not work, including high temperature applications, clean environments, submerged operation applications, and more. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating and can withstand temperatures from -450°F (-265°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).
These tiny bushings highlight the ability of the Graphalloy material to meet extreme design requirements (this bushing’s outer diameter being not much wider than the year on a penny). Graphalloy bushings can be designed for large applications as well, such as case rings for pumps. They are also commonly used in pillow block and flange block housings to replace rolling element bearings in tough applications.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
