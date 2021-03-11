PSS UROLOGY Announces Exciting NEW Quick-Fire Series™ Bipolar Electrodes
PSS Urology offers the most Complete Line of Brand Neutral products for Bipolar Resection with unique Clinical Advantages and an excellent Value PropositionSPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS Urology Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes continue to enjoy rapid adoption in the Bipolar Resection Market. Surgeons, hospitals and surgery centers report excellent clinical outcomes and significant savings.
PSSU recently launched exciting NEW ADDITIONS to the Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrode family with unique capabilities to further assist Urologists.
SuperNoMa™ Band-Type Bipolar Electrode
- The SuperNoMa™ utilizes PSSU Gen II Alloy and a unique new design for surgeons who prefer a band-type electrode for TURP
- The SuperNoMa™ delivers smooth cutting and excellent hemostasis
- Now available for Olympus Bipolar Resectoscopes
PreCise UltraThin™ Bipolar Loop Electrode for TURBT
- The PreCise UltraThin™ utilizes superior Gen II Alloy to create an extremely precise bipolar loop for bladder tumor resection and bladder cancer staging
- The PreCise UltraThin™ is highly effective at much lower cut/coag settings, further increasing precision and decreasing thermal effect for excellent control and pathology, especially when combined with PDD or NBI
- The PreCise UltraThin™ is compatible with Olympus, Storz and Wolf and is designed for the unique demands of TURBT
SuperReach™ Extended Length Bipolar Resection Electrodes
- Now available for Olympus Extended Length Bipolar Resectoscopes
The PSSU Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Resection Family Featuring Gen II Alloy
- 12° and 30° Medium and Large Bipolar Loops
- HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode (Button)
- 45° Bipolar Loop for TURBT
- 45° Bipolar Needle Electrode for TUIP and TURBNC
- PreCise UltraThin™
- SuperNoMA™ Band
- SuperReach™ Extended Length
- Connecting Cables, Working Elements and Accessories
PSSU Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes and cables are compatible with Olympus, Karl Storz and Richard Wolf resectoscopes and ERBE, Olympus and Valleylab FT10 Generators.
PSSU is proud to be a contracted vendor with most major groups as well as for VA Medical Centers and Department of Defense facilities through Academy Medical, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). https://academymedical.net/.
PSSU is the exclusive distributor for the popular S-Cath™ Suprapubic System from Mediplus http://www.s-cath.com/.
