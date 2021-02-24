PSS Urology Announces Exciting New Bladder Cancer Initiative with PreCise Ultrathin
PSS Urology launches a specialized PlasmaBipolar Electrode for Bladder Cancer TreatmentSPOKANE, WA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bladder Cancer is a huge and growing challenge globally. Bladder cancer ranks as the sixth most common cancer worldwide with 1,650,000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate), 550,000 new cases and almost 200,000 deaths annually in 2018.
Approximately 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men. It has a high recurrence rate with an average of 61% in year one and 78% over five years.
PSS Urology recently Launched the PreCise UltraThin™ PlasmaBipolar Loop Electrode to assist Urologists in treating Bladder Cancer
• The PreCise UltraThin™ utilizes a superior Gen II Alloy developed by PSSU to create a more precise bipolar loop for bladder tumor resection and bladder cancer staging
• The PreCise UltraThin™ is highly effective at much lower cut/coag settings, further increasing precision with decreased thermal effect for improved pathology
• Surgeons evaluating the PreCise UltraThin™ herald it as an exciting new tool for the treatment of bladder cancer
• The PreCise UltraThin™ is compatible with Olympus, Storz and Wolf Resectoscopes
• The PreCise UltraThin™ is being used with great success with cancer targeting technologies such as CysView® (Photocure) and NBI (Olympus)
The PreCise UltraThin™ is a perfect complement to the complete Quick-Fire Series™ of PlasmaBipolar Electrodes from PSS Urology.
PSSU Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes and Cables are compatible with Olympus, Karl Storz and Richard Wolf resectoscopes and ERBE, Olympus and Valleylab FT10 Generators.
PSSU is proud to be a contracted vendor with most major groups including VA Medical Centers and Department of Defense facilities through Academy Medical, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). https://academymedical.net/.
PSSU is the exclusive distributor for the popular S-Cath™ Suprapubic System from Mediplus http://www.s-cath.com/.
