COVID-19 Daily Update 3-10-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 10, 2021, there have been 2,258,974 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,158 total cases and 2,330 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 82-year old male from Ohio County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,274), Berkeley (9,897), Boone (1,620), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,036), Cabell (7,987), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (473), Fayette (2,732), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,104), Greenbrier (2,441), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,302), Harrison (4,922), Jackson (1,685), Jefferson (3,679), Kanawha (12,269), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,253), Logan (2,756), Marion (3,741), Marshall (3,073), Mason (1,798), McDowell (1,382), Mercer (4,265), Mineral (2,596), Mingo (2,168), Monongalia (8,227), Monroe (972), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,219), Ohio (3,674), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (807), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,591), Putnam (4,307), Raleigh (4,856), Randolph (2,417), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (508), Tyler (635), Upshur (1,715), Wayne (2,615), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (359), Wood (7,194), Wyoming (1,760).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Upshur County in this report.