Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,109 in the last 365 days.

Truitt Statement on Bipartisan Legislation for School Reopening

Today State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and House Democratic Leader Robert Reives made a joint announcement on legislation to reopen schools across the state. This bipartisan bill will require elementary schools to use Plan A for daily in-person classes while middle and high schools can choose between Plan A or Plan B. Local districts can also still close schools in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Today’s decision is about restoring choice to parents and students as well as providing greater flexibility to school districts," Truitt Said. "Today is about putting our students first. I’m glad to see the science prevail and grateful to see state leaders come together and transcend party lines for the sake of our students.”

Click here to read Superintendent Truitt's remarks as prepared.

You just read:

Truitt Statement on Bipartisan Legislation for School Reopening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.