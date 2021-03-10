Truitt Statement on Bipartisan Legislation for School Reopening

Today State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and House Democratic Leader Robert Reives made a joint announcement on legislation to reopen schools across the state. This bipartisan bill will require elementary schools to use Plan A for daily in-person classes while middle and high schools can choose between Plan A or Plan B. Local districts can also still close schools in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Today’s decision is about restoring choice to parents and students as well as providing greater flexibility to school districts," Truitt Said. "Today is about putting our students first. I’m glad to see the science prevail and grateful to see state leaders come together and transcend party lines for the sake of our students.”

Click here to read Superintendent Truitt's remarks as prepared.