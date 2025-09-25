NCDPI partners with AI Innovation Index, becoming first state partner in the nation

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is partnering with the national AI Innovation Index, an initiative of AI for Equity, to measure and accelerate artificial intelligence literacy among PreK-12 students and staff.

This partnership makes North Carolina the first in the nation to establish a statewide program as part of the AI Innovation Index. In addition to AI for Equity, there are 22 nonprofit research and education advocacy organizations supporting the effort.

“This is an exciting step in North Carolina’s journey to having the best public schools in the nation,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “NCDPI has been on the forefront of understanding and implementing artificial intelligence in education since its emergence, as have many of our schools and districts. Now, we will be able to measure that innovation and work toward achieving AI literacy for every student and staff member.”

Participation in the AI Innovation Index is voluntary and public school unit (PSU) leaders must opt in via a form on the project’s website, innovate-ai.org.

PSUs that choose to participate will engage in twice-yearly staff and student pulse surveys with four closed-ended questions, while senior leaders will complete a short self-assessment on implementation of AI best practices.

The survey results will be disaggregated by district and, where possible, by school to identify strengths and areas of opportunity.

At the state level, the data will provide important insights about what supports schools and districts need and how North Carolina is faring against other states.

NCDPI's Office of Digital Teaching and Learning already offers extensive resources and support for the use of AI in schools, including an AI guidebook that is regularly updated with best practices.

“Our goal is to empower educators and students to integrate AI into their everyday work in meaningful, ethical and effective ways,” said Vera Cubero, NCDPI’s emerging technologies consultant. "Capturing this new data will allow us to benchmark our progress toward AI literacy and guide decision-making as the technology evolves.”

Nationally, the data collected as part of the AI Innovation Index will allow educators and policymakers to make meaningful, data-driven comparisons across states and school systems to identify and learn from top innovators.

“At AI for Equity, we believe that equipping school systems with concrete, actionable data is one of the most powerful levers for change. When leaders, educators and students all have a voice in reflecting on AI, the insights spark momentum for sustainable progress,” said Aaron Cuny, founder and CEO of AI for Equity. “The Innovation Index helps districts see what’s working, where gaps exist, and how students are actually experiencing AI in their learning so every school can lead with purpose, and every student has the chance to thrive in a future shaped by AI.”