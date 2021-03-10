Angela Smith Promoted to Direct North Carolina’s Juvenile Justice Facility Operations

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Angela (Angie) Smith as Director of Juvenile Facilities Operations. Smith most recently served as interim director following the Feb. 1 retirement of James Speight.

Smith was the deputy director of Juvenile Facilities Operations since last July and has been a key part of the leadership team for several years. In her new role she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Department’s youth development centers and juvenile detention centers. She will set a strategic vision for the juvenile facility operations section and will provide oversight to the two juvenile facility regional managers, the director of education services, facility transportation services, quality management and population management within Juvenile Justice facilities.

“Angie understands that the safety of our staff and youth must be a priority but knows the best way to create a safer environment is through therapeutic and educational programming,” said William Lassiter, deputy secretary for Juvenile Justice. “She understands the importance and balance of helping some of our state’s most vulnerable youth while keeping the public’s safety in mind.”

Smith has worked more than 28 years in correctional settings, starting in 1992 with the former Department of Correction as a case manager. Angie was promoted through the ranks of Programs, holding such roles as program supervisor, assistant unit manager, program director, diagnostic center director, assistant superintendent for Programs, and superintendent. She joined Juvenile Justice in 2015 as the training coordinator for facilities and was later promoted to the assistant director for Facility Operations.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminal justice from North Carolina State University. During her career, she has completed numerous leadership programs to include the Correctional Leadership Development Program, warden training, Women in Leadership and is a General Instructor.

