Webinar Presented by EnginSoft: Handling Flexible Bodies in MultiBody Simulation
March 16, 2021 10:30 AM CT. Speaker Dr. Fabiano Maggio. Register Now!
I am excited to present this webinar on flexible bodies in Multibody simulations. I hope attendees come prepared with questions and enjoy the presentation.”UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft has an exciting Multibody Dynamics webinar coming up presented by Dr. Fabiano Maggio. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 via Zoom and attendance is free.
— Dr. Fabiano Maggio
In this webinar Dr. Fabiano Maggio will explain why flexible components are necessary in Multibody Dynamics simulations, the different approaches for accomplishing this, and how today’s tools can make the process easier and more accurate.
Topics of this webinar include:
1. When and Why including flexible bodies in Multibody Dynamics models
2. Getting the flexible bodies in RecurDyn
3. Full Flex formulation of flexible bodies
4. Modal Reduction formulation of flexible bodies
5. An example that is worth a thousand words
Attendees from industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, structural engineering, machining and manufacturing, and more, will be able to take part in a live Q&A session with Dr. Maggio after the presentation.
About Dr. Fabiano Maggio
With over 25 years of industry experience, Dr. Fabiano Maggio is one of the leading experts in Europe on Multibody Dynamics. Dr. Maggio has worked with companies all over the world solving complex multi-physics problems. His work includes projects in automotive (Toyota, Harley Davidson, CNH), electrical switches (Bitcino), consumer products (Electrolux, GE), governmental agencies (The European Space Agency), and many others. Dr. Maggio earned his PhD at Università degli Studi di Padova with a field Of Study of Applied Mechanics / specialization Motorcycle Engineering and a Dissertation Titled: "Touring motorcycle with two steering wheels".
About EnginSoft
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. EnginSoft is the leading technology transfer company in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). We leverage CAE tools to help customers solve complex product development problems by combining technology transfer with CFD Consulting, FEA Consulting, training and research.
