ACI’s 14th Virtual U.S. Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance I April 28-29, 2021

ACI’s 14th Virtual U.S. Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance I April 28-29, 2021

The premier conference where industry, policy-makers and the best of the sanctions bar gather for content, connections and compliance best practices.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, CHINA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA, lessons learned from recent enforcement actions and compliance best practices.

Government Keynotes:

Andrea Gacki
Director
Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Erik Woodhouse
Deputy Assistant Secretary
U.S. Department of State

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from

• AMEC
• BNP Paribas
• Boeing
• Capital One
• Citi
• Etsy
• Ford
• Global Foundries
• Goldman Sachs
• JPMorgan Chase
• Medtronic
• Micron
• Microsoft
• Morgan Stanley
• MUFG
• PayPal
• Societe Generale
• Standard Chartered Bank
• Silicon Valley Bank
• Stripe
• Truist
• Varian
• Western Union

More information about the conference, including full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed HERE.

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 100 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world

Maria Romanova
C5 Group Inc.
email us here
+1 212-352-3220

