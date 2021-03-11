LoyaltyMatch Offering Free Support For Entertainment Venues Preparing to Reopen
Reward Your Fans and Check Vaccination Status
It has been a difficult year for venues. We're pleased to be able to support them as they begin planning for reopening.”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, is supporting venues as they begin planning to reopen by offering a limited number of free or reduced price 90-day trials of a new loyalty program that will help bring fans back, generate much needed revenue and will help keep fans and venue employees safe.
When a member of the venue’s rewards program returns to the club for the first time they can show that they have been vaccinated. The venue, using the LoyaltyMatch vaccination check feature, can retain that information in the member’s file. When that member returns in the future reconfirming the vaccination will be quick and easy.
“It has been a difficult year for venues across the country. We’re pleased to be able to offer them new features, enable them to know better what their fans want and support them as they begin planning for reopening.” said Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch Inc., president and ceo.
With a loyalty program venues can collect data on registered members who have opted-in to the program and create a deeper connection with them. Such a program could even assist venues to acquire sponsorships and increase advertising revenue.
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.
