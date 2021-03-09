Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Utah has the best economy according to U.S. News Best States 2021 rankings

March 9, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 9, 2021) – Utah’s economy ranks No. 1 among all 50 states, according to rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and civic journalism. 

“These rankings confirm what Utahns have known for years: Utah is the best state in the nation for economic opportunity, for education and for quality of life,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “I’m extremely proud of this recognition and look forward to an even more prosperous 2021 for all Utahns.”

The rankings are based on more than 70 metrics and tens of thousands of data points to capture how states best serve their citizens across eight main categories, including health care, education, infrastructure and the economy. Certain categories are weighted more based on an annual survey with thousands of people to determine which issues are most important.

Utah is among the top 10 states in economy, infrastructure, crime and corrections, fiscal stability and education. The overall Best States Ranking for Utah is No. 3. 

