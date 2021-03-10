North East Barrack February 2021 DUI Arrest

March 10, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 752 traffic stops in February 2021, with 13 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for February:

Location Name Age City State (Elkton) Lauren Elizabeth Wissman 40 Landenberg PA (North East) Ellington Bechet Carter 26 Washington DC (Elkton) Mark Malcolm Miller Sr 50 Perryville MD (Chesapeake City) Dennis Gerard Smith 63 Earleville MD (Elkton) Jason Thomas Meekins 44 Elkton MD (Port Deposit) Joshua Thomas Castillo 30 Port Deposit MD (Elkton) Ahmad Jordan Harris 19 Dover DE (Elkton) Cody Shane Peet 29 Greenville DE (Elkton) Vern Lamont Jeff Jr 42 North East MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.