North East Barrack February 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 752 traffic stops in February 2021, with 13 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for February:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Elkton)
|Lauren Elizabeth Wissman
|40
|Landenberg
|PA
|(North East)
|Ellington Bechet Carter
|26
|Washington DC
|(Elkton)
|Mark Malcolm Miller Sr
|50
|Perryville
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|Dennis Gerard Smith
|63
|Earleville
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jason Thomas Meekins
|44
|Elkton
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Joshua Thomas Castillo
|30
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Ahmad Jordan Harris
|19
|Dover
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Cody Shane Peet
|29
|Greenville
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Vern Lamont Jeff Jr
|42
|North East
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.