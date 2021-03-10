AIM Dental Marketing to host Elite Practice Chief for - 5 ways your practice is bleeding money, and how to stop it NOW!
The difference between dental practice success and failure boils down to methodical execution of proven systems, not chasing “new” and “different.”
I'd been amazed at the improvement in organization and systems enjoyed by our shared Health Partners (clients). When I learned the credit belonged to Dr. Biasucci, I knew we needed to have him speak.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Covid Economy” caught everyone off guard. Yet, the difference between practice success and failure continues to be the methodical execution of proven systems, not chasing “new” and “different.”
Following an injury that almost ended his career, Dr. Carlo Biasucci was determined to change his practice from a beast of burden to a business that would allow him to live life on his terms. He took his already-successful $2.4 million dollar practice, tripled it in 3 years, and cut his work week in half.
He now spends 100% of his time sharing exactly how dentists across North America and overseas can get off the treadmill of trading hours for dollars.
The webcast, which takes place on Thursday, March 18th from 6-7:30 p.m. Central Time, will be hosted by Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (finance), MBA (marketing), BS (economics), president of AIM Dental Marketing, the nation's oldest full service dental marketing agency.
"I'd been amazed at the rapid improvement in organization structure and systems enhancement experienced by one of our Dental Health Partners (clients)." Says Bobrow. "When I learned the credit belonged to Dr. Biasucci and Elite Practice, I knew I needed to have him speak to our other current and prospective Partners, and was thrilled when he agreed to do so." Concludes Bobrow.
Attendees will learn: where and how to be investing their dental marketing budget, how to repair the “hole in the bucket” that is costing dental practice owners thousands of dollars every week, the fastest way to dramatically increase case acceptance of comprehensive dentistry, 10 statistics most dentists are not tracking, but need to to be successful in the New Economy, and more dental practice building tips.
Those attendees who successfully complete the quiz following Biasucci's presentation will qualify for 1.5 hours of PACE-Approved continuing education credit.
To learn more visit: https://practiceperfection.com/practice-perfection-educational-series-webinars and to register for the event visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2429651730123221774
