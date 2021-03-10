AIM Dental Marketing to host Elite Practice Chief for - 5 ways your practice is bleeding money, and how to stop it NOW!

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Covid Economy” caught everyone off guard. Yet, the difference between practice success and failure continues to be the methodical execution of proven systems, not chasing “new” and “different.”

Following an injury that almost ended his career, Dr. Carlo Biasucci was determined to change his practice from a beast of burden to a business that would allow him to live life on his terms. He took his already-successful $2.4 million dollar practice, tripled it in 3 years, and cut his work week in half.

He now spends 100% of his time sharing exactly how dentists across North America and overseas can get off the treadmill of trading hours for dollars.

The webcast, which takes place on Thursday, March 18th from 6-7:30 p.m. Central Time, will be hosted by Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (finance), MBA (marketing), BS (economics), president of AIM Dental Marketing, the nation's oldest full service dental marketing agency.

"I'd been amazed at the rapid improvement in organization structure and systems enhancement experienced by one of our Dental Health Partners (clients)." Says Bobrow. "When I learned the credit belonged to Dr. Biasucci and Elite Practice, I knew I needed to have him speak to our other current and prospective Partners, and was thrilled when he agreed to do so." Concludes Bobrow.

Attendees will learn: where and how to be investing their dental marketing budget, how to repair the “hole in the bucket” that is costing dental practice owners thousands of dollars every week, the fastest way to dramatically increase case acceptance of comprehensive dentistry, 10 statistics most dentists are not tracking, but need to to be successful in the New Economy, and more dental practice building tips.

Those attendees who successfully complete the quiz following Biasucci's presentation will qualify for 1.5 hours of PACE-Approved continuing education credit.

To learn more visit: https://practiceperfection.com/practice-perfection-educational-series-webinars and to register for the event visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2429651730123221774

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

