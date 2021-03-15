IPRO Launches Bold Logo, Innovative Website, and Powerful Brand Promise
New identity communicates IPRO’s commitment to growth and to continued innovation across Information Governance and eDiscovery software.
This new visual identity and website are reflections of the truly exciting product updates we are announcing as we deliver on our mission to bring data insights far earlier in processes.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO today launched a new logo, tagline, and website in support of its powerful brand promise of providing innovative eDiscovery and Information Governance solutions that enable organizations to leverage insights across the entire EDRM spectrum. This update is the result of fully integrating its July 2020 acquisition of Montreal-based NetGovern, a global provider of Information Governance and Archiving software.
— Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO
The new logo incorporates the IPRO name next to a modern pillar composed of stylized square brackets. The pillar symbolizes architectural strength, while pointing to the perspective and resulting confidence a robust eDiscovery process creates. Used extensively in legal edits, the square brackets are a nod to IPRO’s 30-year history of powering innovation in the LegalTech market. Finally, the logo incorporates Violet – the most powerful of the visible light rays. Violet is a spectral, single wavelength light that sits directly next to X-ray frequencies--a reminder of IPRO’s continued mission to help clients quickly detect and make sense of the data (evidence) that matters most.
Directly underneath the IPRO logo is the company’s new tagline:
Better Governance | Faster Insights | Smarter Discovery
“I am truly proud of how well our teams have come together since the acquisition and the amazing progress that we’ve made toward providing a unified customer platform in record time,” said Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO. “This new visual identity and website are reflections of the truly exciting product updates we are announcing as we deliver on our mission to bring data insights far earlier in processes ranging from compliance to investigations to litigation. IPRO is uniquely positioned to help customers leverage data and insights across the EDRM spectrum from governance to eDiscovery.”
Alongside the new logo and brand promise, the company has transitioned to a new domain which is replacing its former www.iprotech.com URL. Clear and concise, the www.ipro.com domain points to a completely redesigned site that is fast, mobile-friendly, and simple to navigate. It also showcases for the first time the fully integrated IPRO software portfolio as a unified offering.
IPRO’s Enterprise platform now covers the entire EDRM, providing the widest coverage of any information governance and eDiscovery software. This is combined with the industry’s most flexible and cost-effective deployment options: on-premise, public/private cloud, or as a fully managed service offering.
Please visit www.ipro.com today.
IPRO is holding a formal unveiling of the new brand at Legalweek in the IPRO Sponsor Channel Meeting Room from 4-4:45 PM Eastern on March 16.
About IPRO:
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
Beckie Schuerenberg
Ipro Tech
press@iprotech.com