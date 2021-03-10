Telus TV Launches Their Full Outdoor 4K HDTV
Providers of innovative outdoor electronics, Telus, announces the launch of their outdoor TV soon on KickstarterUSA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telus TV has reiterated their commitment to bringing the best-weatherized electronics for the outdoor world to customers across the globe with their upcoming launch of their Full Outdoor 4K HDTV. The company is looking to re-engineer the way people watch TV outdoors, featuring 2000 nits of brightness delivered on a 55” screen. The outdoor TV is set to be officially launched on Kickstarter later this month, where you can become an early backer of the product.
Outdoor living has become increasingly popular over the years, with more people looking to enjoy nature in its trueness. According to a recent report published by Freedonia, the market for outdoor living products in the United States rose by over 3.3% to hit over $30 billion in 2020, as more brands in the industry offer products to help millions of people enjoy every second spent outdoor. In a related development, there has been an increase in the demand for outdoor electronics, with the influx of more manufacturers in the market. However, many of the available solutions do not meet the needs of customers, which is where the team at Telus is looking to make a difference with their ultra rugged and bright Full Outdoor 55-inch 4K HDTV.
The Full Outdoor 4K HDTV by Telus is designed to deliver endless entertainment in any environment, with amazing features to deliver the best viewing experience to users. The product has a rugged frame, a screen coated with ¬¬GlassX ceramic armor screen protection, and electronic components treated with one of the most advanced nanocoatings on the market for electronics produced exclusively by NanoFlowX.
Telus is revolutionizing the outdoor entertainment industry by bringing the brightest, most durable and waterproof 4K HDTV out into the market. It delivers a crystal clear display and high dynamic range content with LED screens designed to perform excellently well in several conditions including direct sunlight, patio, and poolside of course. Features 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Bluetooth, and smart cast capability. The Full Outdoor 55-Inch 4K HDTV by Telus can be backed on Kickstarter at a low price of $2499 for early backers and comes fully-packaged with a weatherized IP65 Control, TV cover, TV Mount, HDMI and optical cable as well as up to 3 years of warranty for exclusive backers.
The Full Outdoor 55-Inch 4K HDTV by Telus is set to ship out before Summer 2021. For more information about how to be a part of the outdoor TV revolution, please visit https://telusoutdoortv.com/.
About Telus
Telus is a consumer electronics company committed to delivering quality outdoor experiences to customers across the globe. The company specializes in providing weatherized electronics for the outdoor world, producing and re-engineering entertainment technology that can be enjoyed in any environment and climate, including Winter colds, Spring showers, and hot Summer days, ensuring that customers have unending fun regardless of their location.
