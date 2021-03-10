Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Single From Rio Narley

Stay Streaming The New Single “Inquiring Jorge” Today!

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music can change the world in more ways than one. Not only can it touch souls and hearts, but it can inject a sense of positivity and warmth that no other art form truly manages. An artist that is using his music to spread love is Rio Narley.

Rio Narley, also known as Shaquille D Mitchell, has been using his art to spread his message of positivity and happiness to his audience. After finding incorporating his love for poetry and the magical sounds of nature, Rio manages to create music that uplifts the soul.

All the artist has ever wanted is to help. His legacy isn’t meant to be just his music, but the good it did for the world. His goals to help the world aren’t restricted to music as a method. He aims to build homes for those who need them most and make a hefty donation to charities that reunite refugee families.

It is fitting that a person who this motivated to help the world, remains so in touch with nature. Being based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the artist says he uses the sounds of nature to inspire him. Most of his music is created when listening to the sound of the ocean, not unlike his latest single, “Inquiring Jorge.”

His music is just as motivated as his persona. Having been filled with positive messages and tunes, the music will have the listener believing in themselves by the end of it. Anybody who is feeling down and out needs only to listen to his words.

His latest single is all about being comfortable in your own skin. It provides reassurance and validation in a way listeners would’ve never expected.

Rio’s latest single, “Inquiring Jorge,” is out now on all major streaming platforms. With a taste of his music, listeners will be clamoring for more, and Rio is delivering. His new EP, ‘Evolution,’ is coming out on April 9, 2021! Make sure to check out all of Rio Narley’s music on the official website and follow him on all social media!
About

Shaquille D Mitchell, best known as Rio Narley, is a Hip Hop artist based out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The artist is a passionate artist with love for nature and the people around him. Having started to record music at 18, Rio has continued to perform and build his career. Recently, he won his first music award at the underground music awards, where he also performed.



Links

Official Website https://www.rionarley.com/
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCci0KRdxsgKSbhA61AtUXvA
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rio_narley/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rionarleyy
Twitter https://twitter.com/RioNarley

