WVDOH accepts bids remotely for 26 projects, including WV 41 in Beckley and the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Weirton

Nine bridge repair or replacement projects are among 26 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Among the projects paid for with Roads to Prosperity bond monies is a project to relocate a section of WV 41 near US 19 in Raleigh County and replace an existing bridge. “This will improve traffic flow to the Beckley Z-Way,” said Deputy State Highway Engineer Ryland Musick.

The project will be a key piece in completing the Z-Way, an ongoing Beckley bypass project from Beaver to South Eisenhower Drive intended to ease congestion on heavily traveled Eisenhower Drive. Another major bridge project that includes much-needed repair and maintenance work is the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Weirton with Steubenville, Ohio on US 22. State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said the project repairs concrete damage to the bridge and fixes a service elevator that goes to the top of the bridge tower. Other projects which received bids in this letting are: