Cat Lantigua and Jacqueline Fae Discussing Women in Business with Candice Georgiadis

Cat Lantigua and Jacqueline Fae Discussing Women in Business
Jacqueline Fae, Founder of I Deserve Love, Author, Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Love Manifestation Expert
Cat Lantigua, creator of Goddess Council. Jacqueline Fae, Founder of I Deserve Love, Author, Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Love Manifestation Expert
— Cat Lantigua, creator of Goddess Council
Cat Lantigua, creator of Goddess Council
When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?
I hope that by bringing awareness to the conversation around social health and social wellness I’ll do my part to help us feel connected and supported in spite of living in a hyperconnected digital age.
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
Waking up early! There’s something game changing about waking up with the sun and committing to experiencing all that the new day has to offer.
Integrating nature wherever possible. The trees and wildlife have an innate way of comforting the soul and healing the body.
Writing letters to people you cherish. This practice has become more consistent during this era of social-distancing and has helped me stay connected with people I can’t be with right now, while providing them with a tangible reminder of my presence and commitment to staying in touch.
Taking walks during phone calls. Like most people, I find myself on the phone more than ever! I find that when I go out walking while I’m on the phone I become so consumed by the conversation that I commit to exercising longer than usual. It’s a mindful distraction!
Consider talk therapy! I’ve been in talk therapy for about 2.5 years consistently and it has been an absolute key element to my wellbeing. I recommend it for everyone!
If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?
It would be to start a movement that ensured every single person on the planet had the resources and tools necessary to uphold a global high quality of life standard.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
The first few years with starting a business will just be committed to laying the foundation and gaining the trust of others. Despite everything in life seemingly coming to us with less and less effort, when building a company the hard work has to go in first and then play time comes much later.
Time management is key when it comes to running a business where you are the one who sets the rules.
Not every opportunity that comes along is a worthwhile one. Sometimes saying no and turning down opportunities is the best option.
Unlearning my inherited scarcity mindset was critical. You can’t grow your business and make your dreams come true if you’re secretly expecting it to not actually happen.
Not everything that comes along is urgent, so although it feels like you have to do something right then and there because someone is asking for it, you can usually pace yourself and get around to it without feeling pressure or anxiety.
Jacqueline Fae, Founder of I Deserve Love, Author, Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Love Manifestation Expert
What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?
I don’t know if it’s still considered glamorous and comfy, but I can attest it isn’t. At least not at first. It can take months or years to be profitable and the first few years of the business. I think the myth I would dispel is that matchmaking is easy. It’s not! And the second myth I would dispel is that anyone can do it and they absolutely cannot. It takes a very unique spirit and a certain skill set to truly be great in this career. I think people don’t truly understand that being a matchmaker means that you need to understand the deepest parts of your client and help them to heal and work on themselves while you intuitively seek out another person that you can match to the person you are helping them to build themselves into. You have to be able to project and then time this perfectly.
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
I can’t speak for everyone, but I’ve definitely come across men that won’t even negotiate with a woman. There are certainly some outdated patriarchal attitudes that are ripe for throwing out.
