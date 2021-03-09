The House Hot Sheet for Week 9 of the 2021 Legislative Session

Monday – Tuesday

Week 9 will continue House floor action right up until the House of Origin cutoff at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings committee hearings on bills passed by the Senate. The College & Workforce Development committee will hold a public hearing on SSB 5228 from Sen. Randall (D-Bremerton), which addresses disproportionate health outcomes by building a foundation of equity in medical training (Passed the Senate 31-17). The State Government & Tribal Relations committee will hear ESSB 5432 from Sen. Carlyle (D-Seattle). ESSB 5432 creates the Office of Cybersecurity and passed the Senate 49-0.

Labor & Workplace Standards will hear SSB 5055 from Sen. Nguyen (D-White Center), another key police reform measure that ensures that arbitration processes are not used as a shield against accountability. SSB 5055 passed the Senate 41-8.

At 11 a.m., members of the House and Senate Democratic leadership teams will answer questions from the media. Watch live on TVW

Thursday

The House Public Safety committee will hear an important police reform bill, E2SSB 5051 from Sen. Pedersen (D-Seattle), which passed the Senate 26-19 and expands ways for problem officers to be removed from the profession.

Friday

On Friday, the House Environment & Energy committee will hear Sen. Saldaña’s (D-Seattle) HEAL Act. The HEAL Act would address the disproportionate exposure of Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color, along with low-income communities to environmental hazards in neighborhoods across Washington state. It passed the Senate 28-21.

Another priority for the Policing Policy Leadership Team is SSB 5066 from Sen. Dhingra (D-Redmond) will be heard in the Public Safety committee. SSB 5066 requires officers to report unnecessary uses of force to their superior. It passed the Senate by a vote of 28-21.