Shewmake bill making e-bikes more affordable passes House

OLYMPIA – Today, the state House passed a bill to provide a sales tax exemption for the purchase of new electric bicycles and up to $200 in related cycling equipment.

HB 1330, introduced by Rep. Shewmake (D-Bellingham), passed in a 57-39 vote with bipartisan support. It’s now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

“E-bikes aren’t just fun — they can get you to work quickly, haul groceries, and make it up steep hills with ease,” Shewmake said. “Research shows e-bikes can improve health by encouraging exercise for those who may have physical limitations or just don’t want to get to work sweaty. The more we make this emerging technology affordable, the less we have to worry about traffic, parking, greenhouse gas emissions, and steep car payments.”

The legislation would take effect on August 1, 2021 and expire in 2027, or when $500,000 in total retail sales tax exemptions have been granted, whichever comes first. Related cycling equipment eligible for up to $200 in sales tax exemption must be purchased as part of the same transaction as the e-bike and include common accessories like helmets, lights, and locks.

“We already provide exemptions to electric vehicles in Washington state, and we should do the same for e-bikes,” Shewmake added. “It’s a win for our wallets, the environment, our health, and people who just want to get around town easily.”

HB 1330 will now roll over to the Senate for consideration.

###