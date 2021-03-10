Restaurants Find Help in Opening Backup After Covid
This is a complete game changer for any restaurant owner!”LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365, a leading call center provider for the restaurant industry is seeing a change in consumer behavior. Starting before the beginning of the COVID pandemic and continuing even today, restaurant purchasing behavior has changed with more carryout and delivery options available to consumers. As we move past the pandemic, consumers are continuing to request these services including curb side pickup, delivery, in store shelf pickup, and more. This trend has been on the increase for many years, but the pandemic sped up the change.
What does that mean for restaurants? It means more orders will be coming in by phone. While this does mean less tabletop cleaning and less cashier staffing, it means an increase in answering phone calls and completing orders, both of which are difficult in a loud kitchen environment.
Kanekt 365 knows from years of experience in the pizza call center industry that it is difficult for restaurant employees to multitask and take phone orders. To effectively handle the increased number of phone calls it makes sense to outsource those calls to customer service specialists. These calls are answered in a quiet office setting by a professional call agent who takes the order, confirms the order, upsells the order and submits the order directly to the restaurant through their own POS system. It is flawless and fast.
“Traditionally, the majority of people purchased their pizza and fast food by calling the individual stores,” explained Jeffrey Morin, CEO of Kanekt 365. “Now, with the addition of a professional call center we are offering a real game changer. People will be able to place orders with 100% accuracy thanks to our Call Center POS Interface.” This system is fully integrated with over 50 of the most common POS systems in the restaurant industry.
Kanekt 365 is offering restaurants the opportunity to keep up with the call-in orders that consumers have become accustomed to during COVID. Kanekt 365 offers quick and accurate orders for on-the-go delivery, curbside pickup, storefront pickup and more. Even after the vaccine has begun to rollout these convenient and timesaving food order options are only expected to increase. At a time when restaurants were financially harmed, adding staff to take phone calls is not an option but using the Kanekt 365 call center allows the calls to be answered at a financial gain to the restaurant.
Restaurant consumers have spoken and Kanekt is listening! Kanekt is ready, willing, and able to support the restaurants who took a hit during COVID. We are here to help them increase their sales and profits with a superb call center as an addition to their team, says Morin.
Restaurant owners are experiencing many advantages of this service including, an increased number of orders captured, an improvement in customer service, increased employee productivity, increased average ticket of over $5.48 per order. With talks of minimum wage on the rise, this service is also aimed at reducing overall labor costs.
Kanekt handles calls for over 600 current pizza restaurants around the United States. The company presently operates four call centers with over 2,000 call agents. These agents answer over 160,000 calls a week. Kanekt is preparing for a hiring surge so they are prepared for the increase in sales.
Kanekt365 was founded by Jeffrey Morin, a call center expert who is always actively seeking ways to introduce faster more innovative ways for restaurants to increase their profitability with speed and accuracy. Morin realized that the call center field was missing a method to assist restaurants and developed this specialized system that helps both consumers save time and restaurants provide faster access to meals in a convenient COVID safe manner.
