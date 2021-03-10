An Inconvenient Time: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Ruth Ravina Screening at Omaha Film Festival
Award Winning Film An Inconvenient Time: The Story of Ruth Ravina, one of the last living Holocaust Survivors, Official Selection of Omaha Film FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This timely documentary, about a young child’s story of survival through three concentration camps by the age of 7, will screen all throughout the virtual festival with each screening followed by a Q&A with film cast and crew. Tickets and passes can be purchased at https://omahafilmfestival.org/
“My name is Ruth and I was born at a very inconvenient time. I was born exactly two years before the Germans invaded Poland,” Ruth Ravina calmly states in the opening of this compelling and uplifting documentary. It’s with that simple statement that Ruth begins to share the evolution of a life that began with unimaginable horror but evolved into one filled with richness, purpose, love and family.
The impetus behind the documentary is Denny Klein, who serves as director, producer and mentor of this project which spanned over six years of interviews and conversations. “I met Ruth Ravina through my daughters, who were introduced to her through their community service work. I immediately knew that these recollections of a young child were so unique and special it demanded to be filmed,” said Klein. “It was like God tapped me on the shoulder and said you have to do this,” Klein recounts. Prominently featured in the documentary are sons Dr. Mark Ravina, noted scholar of early modern Japanese history and author of The Last Samurai, and Dr. Bernard Ravina, world renowned leader in Parkinson’s research and Vice President of Clinical Development at Voyager Therapeutics.
We have been taught that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. For years, Ruth has volunteered her time to share her story in schools and synagogues. Through passing on this powerful story, the filmmakers have themselves become witnesses of Ruth’s story as it was told to them. As the filmmakers pass it on to the audience, the story and life lessons live on. May we never forget what happened during the Holocaust and may we all continue to share the stories as if to say, “Never again.”
In today’s world of hate, racism, renewed worldwide anti-Semitism and genocide, this award-winning film (Best Feature Documentary at Bedford International Film Festival in Bedford, Virginia and Best Documentary Award from the Treasure Coast International Film Festival in Port St. Lucie’s, Florida) is a MUST SEE. With Jersey Shore Film Festival’s Founding Director, Stevie Doueck, declaring it as “A very important documentary,” An Inconvenient Time will hopefully inspire education and important, even if sometimes uncomfortable, conversations. In the wise words of Ruth Ravina herself, “Be kind, even when it’s not comfortable to be kind. So many small kindnesses that meant nothing to the person doing it, meant life. Small things like letting people sleep on straw in your barn, and should the Germans come you didn’t know they were in the barn, even though you were bringing them food. Those kinds of small kindnesses saved lives."
Production credits for AN INCONVENIENT TIME: THE STORY OF RUTH RAVINA include Denny Klein (Director, Producer, Composer), Joe Schreiber (Producer), Morgan Taylor (Associate Producer), Greg Betza (Illustrator and Animation Supervisor), Dr. Ann Saltzman (Historian), Dr. Mary Johnson (Historian), Mark Bellncula (Animator), Brendan Rosen (Cinematographer), Matt Daniels (Audio engineer) and Alex Pikas (Audio Mastering.)
To learn more, visit: www.aninconvenienttime.com
About the Omaha Film Festival:
ESTABLISHED IN 2005, the Omaha Film Festival (OFF) began as a way for the Omaha community to experience the artistry of independent filmmaking through the exhibition of new films by aspiring artists that are otherwise unavailable for viewing in the area. The Festival showcases over 100 films during its annual event, selected from an average of close to 1000 annual entries that come in from around the world, offering a wide variety of independent cinema choices that includes regional and world premier films as well as advanced screenings of films that have already attracted wider distribution. Narrative features, documentaries, short films, and animated shorts are screened during the week-long Festival, with a special section for Nebraska-made films as well. The selected filmmakers are invited to attend the festival and are given the opportunity to discuss their films with the audience after each screening.
