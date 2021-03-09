Northbound Rainbow Blvd. Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures March 15 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be reducing northbound Rainbow Boulevard (State Route 595) to one travel lane between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 15, in Clark County. Crews will be performing crack sealing pavement maintenance in a 200-foot-long moving operation.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.