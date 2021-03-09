Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed Offense: 2000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed offense that occurred on Monday, March 8, 2021, in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately10:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to engage in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene and alert police.

The suspect is described as a Black male armed with a knife. He is between 5’10” and 6’2” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.