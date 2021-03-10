A Results Focused SPA-AHHHH Day With MyRemede
MyRemede is a new, luxurious line of rigorously-tested and certified CBD products designed to pamper and produce spa results at home.BENSALEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD skincare designed to soothe stress weary skin.
After a year of COVID stress coupled with closures of spas, our skin has taken a beating. MyRemede is a new, luxurious line of rigorously-tested and certified CBD products designed to pamper and produce spa results at home.
It’s hard to know what you’re getting in many CBD products, so MyRemede makes it easy, testing their products six times from seed to shelf and ensuring every product has a certificate of analysis from an accredited third-party lab.
“Wellness is at the heart of MyRemede,” said Peiti Feng, a Harvard biochemist and CMO for MyRemede. “We control every aspect of production, using cutting-edge technology and our knowledge of biochemistry to make sure every ingredient in our products is something we’d want to put in or on our own bodies, and that it delivers the promised results.”
For your Spa-ahhhh Day, start with a calming bath filled with the scent of Bergamot and lime from a MyRemede CBD Bath Bomb, and relax your muscles with a eucalyptus-and-aloe CBD Soap. After your soak, drench your skin in moisture with full-spectrum hemp Skin Cream. The combination of CBD with rosemary, chamomile, and shea butter deeply moisturizes and soothes dry or irritated skin. For facial skin, the newly-launched Face Serum is a powerhouse product scientifically formulated with ingredients that reduce inflammation, minimize free-radical damage, offer strong antioxidant protection, boost collagen production, moisturize, and reduce wrinkles. The CBD plus lavender and rosehip leaves skin nourished, smooth, and glowing.
All MyRemede products are made in the USA from Oregon hemp and come with a 90-day money back guarantee. In addition to its skincare line, MyRemede offers CBD softgels, tinctures, and muscle balms and gels.
For more information, visit myremede.com.
About MyRemede
Launched in 2020 by a team of experienced cannabis professionals, MyRemede sets itself apart in the CBD marketplace offering products that go through six levels of independent seed-to-shelf testing, resulting in an accredited certificate of analysis for every product. Using cutting-edge technology and biochemistry know-how, MyRemede crafts full-spectrum hemp products designed for comprehensive wellness. MyRemede produces CBD skincare, fitness, supplements and pet products. www.myremede.com
