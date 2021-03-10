Bisk Announces Partnership with Slate
Bisk Named to Slate’s Preferred Partner ProgramTAMPA, FLORIDA, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a leading partner in education solutions for 50 years, announced today that it has become a member of the Slate Preferred Partner Program. Powered by Technolutions, Slate supports higher education enrollment, student success, alumni, and advancement operations.
The Slate Preferred Partner Program recognizes organizations that integrate with Slate and offer implementation support while providing meaningful contributions to the higher education community. Slate Preferred Partners have a deeper understanding of the Slate product functionality and processes and have gained access to a variety of resources and insights into best practices.
“Bisk has evolved beyond traditional online program management to working collaboratively with universities to customize services that complement their current capabilities,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “The ability to seamlessly integrate technology systems and platforms is critical to the success of institutions. Being named a Slate Preferred Partner reflects Bisk’s commitment to removing obstacles to student success and ensuring ease of integration for our university partners.”
“Data-driven decisions and real-time insights are essential factors of higher education institutions, and they directly impact student outcomes,” said Dean Rustin, Vice President for Student Success at Bisk. “Becoming a Slate Preferred Partner strengthens Bisk’s ability to help institutions engage prospective students in more personalized and powerful ways.”
Slate Preferred Partners are selected by a comprehensive application process for their commitment to providing Slate users with only the most exceptional service. Each vendor or organization must meet key requirements and add unique value to the Slate user community.
“Slate is delighted to welcome Bisk as a Silver Level Preferred Partner,” said Technolutions Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Clark. “Through the development of this partnership we will be able to offer the Slate community streamlined efficiencies and an improved application experience for students.”
About Slate
Over 1,300 partner colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their student lifecycle and application management needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher ed and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.
About Technolutions
Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change on the world of higher education. For more information, visit technolutions.com.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than 1 million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
