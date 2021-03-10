Soarin Group Launches Heart & Hustle Podcast

The Heart & Hustle Podcast with Michaela & Tom Gain Your Competitive Advantage

Industry icons, Tom & Michaela Nielsen, co-host the Heart & Hustle Podcast to talk about People & Technology as it relates to everything in life!

LINCOLN, NE, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOARIN Group announces the much anticipated launch of their Heart & HUSTLE Podcast on March 17, 2021.

The Heart & Hustle Podcast is a peek into the world of both Michaela and Tom. In their upside-down and often times inside-out world that they live in, they are going to talk about the Heart & Hustle of running a company focused on PEOPLE and TECHNOLOGY and partnering with thousands of organizations to help them achieve their goals in HR and IT! They will be interviewing many industry leaders and doing a ton of Q&A! As with everything with Michaela & Tom, there is a twist. You will be on a wild journey into the lives of these two entrepreneurs and industry icons.

The Podcast will be in both video and audio format on all social media channels under @hearthustle402 or visit www.hearthustle402.com for a listing!

Fans or potential sponsors of the podcast can contact Tom Nielsen via email to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.

For years, SOARIN Group has operated in the role of the CIO, HR Director and as an outsourced Media Agency for its clients. "We are always engaged in how to help our clients generate revenue and create that greatest competitive advantage", says Tom Nielsen, CEO of SOARIN Group."

SOARIN Group has the understanding that people and technology impact every part of an organization and the complexities of managing them continue to increase each year. This is why the mission at SOARIN Group is to help our clients gain a competitive advantage through people, technology, and awareness.

Contact SOARIN Group at info@soaringroup.com.