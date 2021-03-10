AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top-Ranked Private Graduate Schools in the U.S. for 2021

Considering a top graduate school but prefer the benefits of a private university or college education? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 best private grad schools for you.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bachelor’s degree once made job applicants stand out to employers, but with increasing competition for the most desirable positions, that is no longer the case. Adults who hope to compete for the best jobs today—and qualify for tomorrow's most exciting opportunities—are turning to private colleges or universities to boost their prospects with a graduate degree.

But which private graduate schools are the best?

AcademicInfluence.com releases its ranking of the best private schools in the United States for graduate education:

50 Best Private Grad Schools of 2021

To be considered for ranking, graduate schools must be private, nonprofit, fully accredited institutions offering a wide range of doctorate and advanced degrees, with a student body of at least 2,000.

In alphabetical order, the following schools rank as best:

● American University

● Boston College

● Boston University

● Brandeis University

● Brigham Young University

● Brown University

● California Institute of Technology

● Carnegie Mellon University

● Case Western Reserve University

● The Catholic University of America

● Columbia University

● Cornell University

● Dartmouth College

● DePaul University

● Drexel University

● Duke University

● Emory University

● Fordham University

● George Washington University

● Georgetown University

● Harvard University

● Howard University

● Illinois Institute of Technology

● Johns Hopkins University

● Massachusetts Institute of Technology

● The New School

● New York University

● Northeastern University

● Northwestern University

● Pepperdine University

● Princeton University

● Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

● Rice University

● Santa Clara University

● Southern Methodist University

● Stanford University

● Syracuse University

● Tufts University

● Tulane University

● University of Pennsylvania

● University of Chicago

● University of Miami

● University of Notre Dame

● University of Rochester

● University of Southern California

● Vanderbilt University

● Washington University in St Louis

● Wesleyan University

● Yale University

● Yeshiva University

“Many students want more personal instruction from their professors and mentors. This is where private graduate programs often excel over their public counterparts, because of smaller student-to-professor ratios,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Not all the ranked schools are “tiny,” but they do have smaller enrollments. Students attending private schools typically enjoy a more intimate experience and ready access to more resources than they would if they were sharing a campus with 30,000 students.

In addition, private colleges and universities often benefit from large endowments, whereas public schools may be facing budget cuts from state legislators. These cash reserves allow private grad schools to attract influential faculty, fund research opportunities, and provide meaningful support resources to their students.

“It may come as a pleasant surprise, but at the graduate level, ‘private’ may not mean ‘more expensive,’“ says Macosko. “Depending on the field of study, students may qualify for tuition remission and stipends granted by many of the private schools on our list, which helps to bring out-of-pocket costs in line with the price of attending a public institution.”

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine used by AcademicInfluence.com. Its innovative machine-learning technology generates unbiased rankings resistant to manipulation, scouring the web’s leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school’s thought leadership. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique advantages of this ranking technology.

“AcademicInfluence.com helps prospective students narrow their search for graduate schools by providing rankings that can be personalized to the student’s preferences, whether it be location, price, graduation rate, or one of 26 filters,” says Macosko. “From outstanding tools to fact-filled articles about graduate-level education, we have resources to help you find a great grad school for you.”

