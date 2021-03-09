Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Plan Your Trip On "The Coca-Cola Trail"

MANSURA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The "Coca-Cola Trail" provides new choices for adventure as Americans are planning to travel again.

Details of the "trail" are revealed in two recently published books, "The Coca-Cola Trail" and the sequel "Return to The Coca-Cola Trail".
Learn about the places and people in the history of Coca-Cola that helped create the world's best known product.

See the place where Coca-Cola was first bottled in 1894 and learn why it was not in Atlanta. Visit the Indiana town where the iconic
Coca-Cola bottle was created. Enjoy former bottling plants now in a "new life" where you can shop, enjoy a meal, or be entertained.

The "trail" takes you across the country to museums, collector's displays, historic outdoor murals and fascinating stories. Each of
"The Coca-Cola Trail" books contains over 200 pages of travel ideas accompanied by rare old photos and exclusive stories from
families of pioneer bottlers.

"The Coca-Cola Trail" books were written and published by Larry Jorgensen, a former news reporter now specializing in writing
about interesting pieces of American history. Learn more at the website: https://thecocacolatrail.com
or email: glmanagement40@gmail.com

Larry
G L Management
+1 3375911937
glmanagement40@gmail.com

