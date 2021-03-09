Genius 100 Foundation Celebrates Einstein’s Birthday by Announcing Astronaut Dr. Soichi Noguchi as G100 Visionary

Astronaut Dr. Soichi Noguchi

On Sunday, March 14th, Genius 100 Foundation (G100) will honor the legacy of Albert Einstein and Dr. Noguchi with a special performance by Miami Symphony

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, March 14th, 2021, Einstein’s birthday, Genius 100 Foundation (G100) will announce their newest G100 Visionary, Astronaut Dr. Soichi Noguchi.

This is a very special occasion for Genius 100 Foundation, as the organizations founding was inspired by Einstein.

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), with fellow astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Victor Glover of NASA make-up the NASA Space-X Crew Dragon "Resilience" currently on a six-month science mission on the International Space Station.

Dr. Noguchi is a long-standing member of the G100 community. He deserves much of the credit for orchestrating the printing of Genius: 100 Visions of the Future, noted as the world's first ever 3D book. Through his extraordinary efforts, its initial prototype was produced at the International Space Station in collaboration with NASA, JAXA, and ESA (European Space Agency).

In 2019, Dr. Noguchi was on hand to inaugurate fellow G100 Visionary Maestro Eduardo Marturet of The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO). And on March 14th, the Maestro is returning the honor.

“Performing my own music, composed just for this occasion, for the induction of my friend and someone I so admire, Soichi Noguchi to G100 while he's in space, is something that happens once-in-a-lifetime. For myself and on behalf of The Miami Symphony, we are more than honored to be part of this.” Maestro Eduardo Marturet

In honor of Dr. Noguchi, MISO will perform “Planet 9", an exclusively composed piece by conductor and G100 Visionary Maestro Eduardo Marturet, featuring concertmaster Daniel Andai and G100 Visionary, electric guitarist Konstantin Batygin. Batygin, a world-renowned astronomer, co-discovered the Planet 9.

The performance will take place at the Miami Design District’s Moore Building, Elastika.

In addition to this special performance by MISO, appearances by members of the G100 Visionary community and special guests, such as Emilio Estefan, will be part of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.



About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation US (G100) is a 501c3 non-profit with an active and engaged community of

exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries (G100V) are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.

About The Miami Symphony Orchestra

The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO), now in its historic 32nd season, is Miami's hometown professional symphony and a valuable contributor to Miami's cultural fabric. With 80 professional musicians selected from around the world, MISO represents the exceptional talent and diversity that mirrors South Florida's international and multicultural richness. With national and world premieres becoming more common, MISO is a source of growing local pride and support. MISO Headquarters are located at the heart of the Miami Design District.

Founded in 1989 by the late Manuel Ochoa since 2006, the baton has been in the hands of Eduardo Marturet, a Venezuelan composer and conductor acclaimed across three continents. During his 16-year tenure, Maestro Marturet has taken MISO into the world-class professional symphony of Miami. He states that "ultimately MISO belongs to the community, and our job is to raise the artistic level each and every year. Because of our loyal fans and supporters, our future looks bright as the glow of the great city of Miami."