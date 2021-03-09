Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,959 in the last 365 days.

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of Megapixel SWIR Camera

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SenS 1280 SWIR camera with megapixel resolution, low noise floor, and 10 micron pixel size.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SenS 1280 SWIR camera with megapixel resolution, low noise floor, and 10 micron pixel size.

WiDy SenS 1280 is the newest member of NIT SWIR InGaAs camera series. This camera provides a high resolution of 1280x1024px @10µm pixel pitch, a high sensitivity with a typ. RON < 40 e- while preserving the unique HDR LOG response. The camera will be available in USB 3.0 in May 2021 and CameraLink in summer 2021.

Key Features include:

Linear response mode: High sensitivity
High QE InGaAs from 900nm to 1700nm
SXGA resolution , 1280*1024 pixels
Bad Pixels Replacement and
Non Uniformity Correction
USB3.0 interface

Applications for the camera include:

Active Imaging
Laser Beam profiling
Metrology (microscopy, hyperspectral)
Process control (industry, semiconductors, food, …)
Defense and security
Airborne cameras (UAV)

Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com

Leslie Tack
Pembroke Instruments HQ
+ +1 4158604217
email us here

You just read:

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of Megapixel SWIR Camera

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.