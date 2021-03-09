Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of Megapixel SWIR Camera
Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SenS 1280 SWIR camera with megapixel resolution, low noise floor, and 10 micron pixel size.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SenS 1280 SWIR camera with megapixel resolution, low noise floor, and 10 micron pixel size.
WiDy SenS 1280 is the newest member of NIT SWIR InGaAs camera series. This camera provides a high resolution of 1280x1024px @10µm pixel pitch, a high sensitivity with a typ. RON < 40 e- while preserving the unique HDR LOG response. The camera will be available in USB 3.0 in May 2021 and CameraLink in summer 2021.
Key Features include:
Linear response mode: High sensitivity
High QE InGaAs from 900nm to 1700nm
SXGA resolution , 1280*1024 pixels
Bad Pixels Replacement and
Non Uniformity Correction
USB3.0 interface
Applications for the camera include:
Active Imaging
Laser Beam profiling
Metrology (microscopy, hyperspectral)
Process control (industry, semiconductors, food, …)
Defense and security
Airborne cameras (UAV)
Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com
Leslie Tack
Pembroke Instruments HQ
+ +1 4158604217
