Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of Megapixel SWIR Camera

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SenS 1280 SWIR camera with megapixel resolution, low noise floor, and 10 micron pixel size.WiDy SenS 1280 is the newest member of NIT SWIR InGaAs camera series. This camera provides a high resolution of 1280x1024px @10µm pixel pitch, a high sensitivity with a typ. RON < 40 e- while preserving the unique HDR LOG response. The camera will be available in USB 3.0 in May 2021 and CameraLink in summer 2021.Key Features include:Linear response mode: High sensitivityHigh QE InGaAs from 900nm to 1700nmSXGA resolution , 1280*1024 pixelsBad Pixels Replacement andNon Uniformity CorrectionUSB3.0 interfaceApplications for the camera include:Active ImagingLaser Beam profilingMetrology (microscopy, hyperspectral)Process control (industry, semiconductors, food, …)Defense and securityAirborne cameras (UAV)Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com