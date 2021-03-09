Brennan Payne & John Redmond Promoted to Director
I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting has promoted two team members to Director. Brennan Payne and John Redmond, previously Managers in Clearsulting’s Management Consulting practice, have been recognized for their excellence in project management, roles as trusted advisors to clients, and mentorship within the firm.
Brennan Payne, a graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a degree in accounting and finance, joined the Clearsulting team in April 2020. Payne has spent most of his career in industry leading finance transformation and process optimization with three multibillion-dollar organizations. During his time at Clearsulting, Payne has continued to lead finance transformation projects while also delving into treasury work. Payne notes, “Clearsulting has allowed me the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented team and to deliver extremely high-quality projects to our clients. I am excited for this next phase with Clearsulting and to continue delivering world-class results for our clients.”
John Redmond, a graduate of Syracuse University with a master’s degree in accounting, began his career in tax at PwC. In 2018, after four years at the Big Four firm, Redmond joined the Clearsulting team, where he has managed a variety of projects ranging from shared services to financial systems assessments and implementations. Redmond says, “Watching Clearsulting grow since I joined the firm three years ago has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career. We’ve been named a fastest-growing firm, are consistently ranked as one of the best places to work, and I still feel like we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
